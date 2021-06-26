Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Could Grow By 257.14% Or More

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s traded shares stood at 612,824 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.4, to imply an increase of 1.45% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ALRN share’s 52-week high remains $2.47, putting it -76.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.8. The company has a valuation of $126.46 Million, with an average of 371.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 749.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 185.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALRN has been trading 257.14% off suggested target high and 42.86% from its likely low.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 49.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.1% annually.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s Major holders

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 10.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.96% of the shares at 44.62% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Satter Management Company, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.61 Million shares (or 18.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 5.27 Million shares, or about 5.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.53 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,312,272 shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 Million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about $1.78 Million.