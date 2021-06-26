AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Have Surged 53.22% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s traded shares stood at 610,684 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.52, to imply a decline of -0.44% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MITT share’s 52-week high remains $4.96, putting it -9.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $210.2 Million, with an average of 876.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 979.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MITT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) trade information

After registering a -0.44% downside in the last session, AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.61- this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.91%, and 8.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.22%. Short interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) saw shorts transact 766.29 Million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.44, implying a decline of -1.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $5.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MITT has been trading 21.68% off suggested target high and -17.04% from its likely low.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) shares are +39.08% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 175% this quarter before falling -84.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $11.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.76 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 144.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.62% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -586.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MITT Dividends

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 6.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 15.69%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s Major holders

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. insiders hold 1.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.32% of the shares at 32.8% float percentage. In total, 90 institutions holds shares in the company, led by EJF Capital LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.81 Million shares (or 6.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.98 Million shares, or about 4.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.98 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,278,175 shares. This is just over 2.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 593.01 Thousand, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about $2.39 Million.