After This Week’s 6.01% Gain in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT), We Just Learned Something New

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s traded shares stood at 785,868 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.88, to imply a decline of -2.22% or -$1.2 in intraday trading. The UCTT share’s 52-week high remains $65.33, putting it -23.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.08. The company has a valuation of $2.32 Billion, with an average of 448.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 706.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UCTT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.96.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) trade information

After registering a -2.22% downside in the last session, Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $54.72 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 3.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.01%, and -0.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.76%. Short interest in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) saw shorts transact 1.13 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.83, implying an increase of 33.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $66 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UCTT has been trading 41.83% off suggested target high and 24.81% from its likely low.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) shares are +69.6% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28% this quarter before jumping 35.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 49.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 893.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s Major holders

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.66% of the shares at 87.44% float percentage. In total, 338 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.92 Million shares (or 17.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $215.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Swedbank with 3.3 Million shares, or about 8.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $102.8 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,707,056 shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $157.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 Million, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $32.91 Million.