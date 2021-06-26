After This Week’s 3.46% Gain in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL), We Just Learned Something New

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s traded shares stood at 558,089 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.59, to imply a decline of -1.41% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The CMTL share’s 52-week high remains $30.4, putting it -14.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.96. The company has a valuation of $693.18 Million, with an average of 379.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 207.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMTL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) trade information

After registering a -1.41% downside in the last session, Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.15 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 2.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.46%, and 14.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.52%. Short interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw shorts transact 875.63 Million shares and set a 4.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 12.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMTL has been trading 35.39% off suggested target high and -2.22% from its likely low.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Comtech Telecommunications Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) shares are +29.58% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 500% this quarter before jumping 102.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -5.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $148.89 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending October 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $136.29 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $149.67 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -27.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -72.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17% annually.

CMTL Dividends

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has its next earnings report out between June 01 and June 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 1.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.23%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s Major holders

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. insiders hold 2.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.97% of the shares at 84.24% float percentage. In total, 215 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.22 Million shares (or 16.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.9 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.85 Million shares, or about 7.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $45.83 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,740,719 shares. This is just over 6.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 627.74 Thousand, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about $15.59 Million.