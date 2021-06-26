After This Week’s 14.59% Gain in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG), We Just Learned Something New

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s traded shares stood at 292,333 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.79, to imply a decline of -2.24% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The USEG share’s 52-week high remains $18.57, putting it -287.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +36.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.06. The company has a valuation of $22.4 Million, with an average of 619.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 234.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give USEG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

After registering a -2.24% downside in the last session, U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.18- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 7.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.59%, and 23.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.16%. Short interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) saw shorts transact 141.98 Million shares and set a 0.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39, implying an increase of 714.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39 and $39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USEG has been trading 714.2% off suggested target high and 714.2% from its likely low.

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -473% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

U.S. Energy Corp. insiders hold 4.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.23% of the shares at 12.8% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 44.16 Thousand shares (or 0.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $193.42 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 24.44 Thousand shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $107.05 Thousand.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 32,060 shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $140.42 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.68 Thousand, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about $33.63 Thousand.