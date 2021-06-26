After This Week’s -1.3% Fall in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL), We Just Learned Something New

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s traded shares stood at 762,032 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.11, to imply a decline of -5.39% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The STKL share’s 52-week high remains $17.07, putting it -40.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.38. The company has a valuation of $1.28 Billion, with an average of 708.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 924.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SunOpta Inc. (STKL), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give STKL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) trade information

After registering a -5.39% downside in the last session, SunOpta Inc. (STKL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.85 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 5.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.3%, and -3.74% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 3.77%. Short interest in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) saw shorts transact 1.77 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.25, implying an increase of 67.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STKL has been trading 106.44% off suggested target high and 48.64% from its likely low.

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SunOpta Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are +15.44% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 200% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $199.36 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $209.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $310.94 Million and $314.98 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -35.9% before falling -33.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -36.48% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -157.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)’s Major holders

SunOpta Inc. insiders hold 3.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.01% of the shares at 75.94% float percentage. In total, 210 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.73 Million shares (or 19.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $306.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Engaged Capital, LLC with 9.83 Million shares, or about 9.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $145.18 Million.

We also have American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Thornburg Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 2,046,961 shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 978.43 Thousand, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about $14.45 Million.