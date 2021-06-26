After This Week’s -1.3% Fall in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE), We Just Learned Something New

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s traded shares stood at 284,106 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.4, to imply a decline of -1.77% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The CSTE share’s 52-week high remains $19.8, putting it -37.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.23. The company has a valuation of $495.96 Million, with an average of 95.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 142.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSTE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) trade information

After registering a -1.77% downside in the last session, Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.24 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 5.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.3%, and -14.49% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 11.71%. Short interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) saw shorts transact 374.92 Million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.5, implying an increase of 35.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSTE has been trading 45.83% off suggested target high and 25% from its likely low.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caesarstone Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) shares are +32.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.25% against 24%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50% this quarter before jumping 30.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $145.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $157.43 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $99.04 Million and $123.92 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.1% before jumping 27% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -37.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -43.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.6% annually.

CSTE Dividends

Caesarstone Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caesarstone Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 5.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s Major holders

Caesarstone Ltd. insiders hold 47.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47% of the shares at 89.05% float percentage. In total, 163 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Phoenix Holdings Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.24 Million shares (or 6.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with 2.05 Million shares, or about 5.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.2 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 525,800 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 392.95 Thousand, or 1.14% of the shares, all valued at about $5.4 Million.