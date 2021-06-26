After Surging 8.57% During Past Week, Is Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Still A Buy?

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s traded shares stood at 336,301 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.7. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.84, to imply a decline of -2.66% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The EBIX share’s 52-week high remains $64.14, putting it -78.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.83. The company has a valuation of $1.11 Billion, with an average of 325.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 385.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ebix, Inc. (EBIX), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EBIX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.58.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) trade information

After registering a -2.66% downside in the last session, Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.10 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 3.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.57%, and 37.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.61%. Short interest in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw shorts transact 4.75 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.75, implying an increase of 61.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.5 and $75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBIX has been trading 109.26% off suggested target high and 13% from its likely low.

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ebix, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) shares are -3.06% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -23.7% this quarter before falling -8.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $226.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $198.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $111.31 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 103.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -4.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

EBIX Dividends

Ebix, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 05 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ebix, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.3, with the share yield ticking at 0.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.72%.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Major holders

Ebix, Inc. insiders hold 23.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.33% of the shares at 96.03% float percentage. In total, 258 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.92 Million shares (or 12.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.75 Million shares, or about 8.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $88.06 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,574,840 shares. This is just over 5.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 925.46 Thousand, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about $48.19 Million.