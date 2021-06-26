After Surging 6.58% During Past Week, Is Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Still A Buy?

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s traded shares stood at 764,075 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $71.95, to imply a decline of -2.06% or -$1.51 in intraday trading. The ATKR share’s 52-week high remains $90.08, putting it -25.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.42. The company has a valuation of $3.38 Billion, with an average of 382.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 460.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Atkore Inc. (ATKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATKR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.07.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) trade information

After registering a -2.06% downside in the last session, Atkore Inc. (ATKR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $75.00 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 4.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.58%, and -4.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.02%. Short interest in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) saw shorts transact 855.69 Million shares and set a 1.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $91, implying an increase of 26.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $87 and $97 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATKR has been trading 34.82% off suggested target high and 20.92% from its likely low.

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atkore Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atkore Inc. (ATKR) shares are +77.96% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 358.2% this quarter before jumping 131.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 110.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.84% annually.

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s Major holders

Atkore Inc. insiders hold 0.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.68% of the shares at 100.61% float percentage. In total, 350 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.04 Million shares (or 10.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $362.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.4 Million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $244.77 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atkore Inc. (ATKR) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 1,515,537 shares. This is just over 3.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $118.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 Million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about $93.92 Million.