After Surging 6.33% During Past Week, Is CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) Still A Buy?

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s traded shares stood at 300,328 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.06, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CPSH share’s 52-week high remains $30, putting it -272.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $115.86 Million, with an average of 330.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 778.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CPSH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside in the last session, CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.12- this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.33%, and 35.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 189.93%. Short interest in CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw shorts transact 933.19 Million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 240.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

CPS Technologies Corporation insiders hold 32.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.57% of the shares at 17.21% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 464.76 Thousand shares (or 3.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 242.66 Thousand shares, or about 1.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.18 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 336,065 shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 112.89 Thousand, or 0.79% of the shares, all valued at about $1.48 Million.