After Surging 2.29% During Past Week, Is Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Still A Buy?

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s traded shares stood at 768,269 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $98.67, to imply a decline of -4.79% or -$4.96 in intraday trading. The HOV share’s 52-week high remains $146.34, putting it -48.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.07. The company has a valuation of $611.04 Million, with an average of 153.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 116.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HOV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) trade information

After registering a -4.79% downside in the last session, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $110.2 this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 10.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.29%, and -24.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 200.27%. Short interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) saw shorts transact 233.79 Million shares and set a 2.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27, implying a decline of -72.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $27 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOV has been trading -72.64% off suggested target high and -72.64% from its likely low.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 209.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s Major holders

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. insiders hold 13.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.79% of the shares at 51.94% float percentage. In total, 102 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 248.62 Thousand shares (or 4.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.29 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 248.54 Thousand shares, or about 4.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.28 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Hennessy Cornerstone Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 128,819 shares. This is just over 2.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.62 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 61.9 Thousand, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about $6.55 Million.