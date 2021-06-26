After Surging 16.85% During Past Week, Is Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Still A Buy?

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s traded shares stood at 428,301 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.19, to imply an increase of 3.91% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The CTHR share’s 52-week high remains $3.66, putting it -14.73% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $95.23 Million, with an average of 121.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 312.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTHR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) trade information

After registering a 3.91% upside in the last session, Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.25- this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.85%, and 24.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 159.35%. Short interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw shorts transact 45.14 Million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 9.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTHR has been trading 9.72% off suggested target high and 9.72% from its likely low.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Charles & Colvard, Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) shares are +149.22% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 150% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.43 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 89.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -309% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s Major holders

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. insiders hold 13.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.45% of the shares at 31.63% float percentage. In total, 45 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.45 Million shares (or 8.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.07 Million shares, or about 3.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.16 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 609,632 shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.8 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 409.9 Thousand, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about $1.21 Million.