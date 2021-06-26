After Surging 0.89% During Past Week, Is Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Still A Buy?

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)’s traded shares stood at 244,770 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.63, to imply a decline of -4.15% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The ALTG share’s 52-week high remains $15.33, putting it -12.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.58. The company has a valuation of $440.23 Million, with an average of 112.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 103.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALTG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) trade information

After registering a -4.15% downside in the last session, Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.56 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 6.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.89%, and -6.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.96%. Short interest in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) saw shorts transact 396.45 Million shares and set a 3.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.13, implying an increase of 25.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALTG has been trading 39.4% off suggested target high and 17.39% from its likely low.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alta Equipment Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) shares are +50.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 110% against 25.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before jumping 1200% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $259.92 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $271.27 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $181.2 Million and $220.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.4% before jumping 23% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 108.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)’s Major holders

Alta Equipment Group Inc. insiders hold 19.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.05% of the shares at 78.56% float percentage. In total, 95 institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.85 Million shares (or 18.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $76.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 2.03 Million shares, or about 6.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.34 Million.

We also have 180 Degree Capital Corp and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 693,231 shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 593.92 Thousand, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about $7.72 Million.