After Surging 0.28% During Past Week, Is Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Still A Buy?

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s traded shares stood at 375,959 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.22, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The HTBX share’s 52-week high remains $30.1, putting it -316.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.11. The company has a valuation of $183.37 Million, with an average of 769.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HTBX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the last session, Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.38- this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.28%, and 18.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.7%. Short interest in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) saw shorts transact 2.34 Million shares and set a 2.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.8, implying an increase of 257.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $33 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HTBX has been trading 357.06% off suggested target high and 177.01% from its likely low.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Heat Biologics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) shares are +25.78% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.3% this quarter before jumping 28.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -34.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $480Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $440Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $270Million and $850Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 77.8% before falling -48.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 60.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 61.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s Major holders

Heat Biologics, Inc. insiders hold 4.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.04% of the shares at 12.55% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 979.28 Thousand shares (or 3.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 481.94 Thousand shares, or about 1.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.51 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Heat Biologics, Inc. (HTBX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 612,227 shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 334.16 Thousand, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about $2.43 Million.