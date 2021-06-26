After Sinking -4.76% During Past Week, Is Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Still A Buy?

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s traded shares stood at 258,195 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11, to imply an increase of 3.87% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The SPRB share’s 52-week high remains $35.6, putting it -223.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.13. The company has a valuation of $256.32 Million, with an average of 117.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 71.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPRB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.46.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

After registering a 3.87% upside in the last session, Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.54 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 4.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.76%, and -17.42% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -54.75%. Short interest in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) saw shorts transact 462.79 Million shares and set a 6.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33, implying an increase of 200% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPRB has been trading 300% off suggested target high and 136.36% from its likely low.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -125.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 2.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.37% of the shares at 103.92% float percentage. In total, 62 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Novo Holdings A/S. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.99 Million shares (or 21.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with 2.16 Million shares, or about 9.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $35.87 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 698,273 shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.59 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 207.06 Thousand, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about $3.44 Million.