After Sinking -1.46% During Past Week, Is BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Still A Buy?

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares stood at 631,415 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.7, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The BLRX share’s 52-week high remains $6.34, putting it -134.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.4. The company has a valuation of $124.72 Million, with an average of 619.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.77- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.46%, and -8.47% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 7.14%. Short interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw shorts transact 647.64 Million shares and set a 123.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 381.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLRX has been trading 603.7% off suggested target high and 270.37% from its likely low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 53.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.02% of the shares at 21.02% float percentage. In total, 37 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sio Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.74 Million shares (or 5.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.65 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 505.12 Thousand shares, or about 1.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.41 Million.