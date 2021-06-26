AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) Friday – Up 92.63% From the Lows, What Happens Next – Marketing Sentinel
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) Friday – Up 92.63% From the Lows, What Happens Next

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY)’s traded shares stood at 392,556 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.59, to imply a decline of -2.67% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The ATY share’s 52-week high remains $26.17, putting it -147.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +92.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $639.89 Million, with an average of 402.16 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 231.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ATY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.46, implying an increase of 64.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.16 and $27.28 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATY has been trading 157.6% off suggested target high and 5.38% from its likely low.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATY)’s Major holders

We also have DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and SEI Institutional International Tr-International Equity as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series holds roughly 101,377 shares. This is just over 0.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.15 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.65 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $237.66 Thousand.

