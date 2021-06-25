X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Fell -1.04% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s traded shares stood at 1.72 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.56, to imply an increase of 19.67% or $1.9 in intraday trading. The XYF share’s 52-week high remains $11.68, putting it -1.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $623.66M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 208.36K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for X Financial (XYF), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give XYF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

After registering a 19.67% upside in the last session, X Financial (XYF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.89 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 19.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.04%, and 125.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 478.00%. Short interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.10, implying a decrease of -126.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.10 and $5.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XYF has been trading 55.88% off suggested target high and 55.88% from its likely low.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

XYF Dividends

X Financial has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. X Financial has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

X Financial insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.90% of the shares at 2.91% float percentage. In total, 2.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 0.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWH Capital, L.P. with 0.31 million shares, or about 0.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.14 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amplify CrowdBureau Online Lending and Digital Banking ETF holds roughly 2595.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9653.0