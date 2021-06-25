Why Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s traded shares stood at 1.86 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.58, to imply an increase of 13.98% or $0.93 in intraday trading. The WNW share’s 52-week high remains $160.68, putting it -2019.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.05. The company has a valuation of $166.25M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 650.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

After registering a 13.98% upside in the latest session, Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.60 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 13.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.15%, and -9.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.28%. Short interest in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) estimates and forecasts

WNW Dividends

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wunong Net Technology Company Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited insiders hold 73.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.16% of the shares at 0.60% float percentage. In total, 0.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16538.0 shares (or 0.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 13855.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 13855.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million