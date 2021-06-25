Why SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s traded shares stood at 4.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.02, to imply an increase of 5.31% or $1.01 in intraday trading. The LEDS share’s 52-week high remains $31.44, putting it -57.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.43. The company has a valuation of $75.28M, with an average of 2.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

After registering a 5.31% upside in the last session, SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.20 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 5.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.66%, and 110.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 459.22%. Short interest in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.00, implying an increase of 33.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEDS has been trading -49.85% off suggested target high and -49.85% from its likely low.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 86.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50.00% annually.

LEDS Dividends

SemiLEDs Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SemiLEDs Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

SemiLEDs Corporation insiders hold 40.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.67% of the shares at 12.88% float percentage. In total, 7.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 6.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Squarepoint Ops LLC with 19797.0 shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $90274.0.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 5650.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25764.0