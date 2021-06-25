What Could Change After Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIX) Gains 66.24% From The High-Point?

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s traded shares stood at 1.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.11, to imply an increase of 1.63% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The PTIX share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -125.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $52.15M, with an average of 3.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) trade information

After registering a 1.63% upside in the last session, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.73 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.72%, and 14.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 196.19%. Short interest in Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (PTIX) estimates and forecasts

PTIX Dividends

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX)’s Major holders

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 23.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.17% of the shares at 15.89% float percentage. In total, 12.17% institutions holds shares in the company.