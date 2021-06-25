Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Gains 49.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares stood at 16.3 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.29, to imply an increase of 2.47% or $1.11 in intraday trading. The WFC share’s 52-week high remains $48.13, putting it -3.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.76. The company has a valuation of $191.41B, with an average of 33.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WFC a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

After registering a 2.47% upside in the latest session, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.65 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 2.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.59%, and -1.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.70%. Short interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw shorts transact 48.45 million shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.32, implying an increase of 6.14% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WFC has been trading -40.42% off suggested target high and 13.59% from its likely low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wells Fargo & Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares are 56.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 846.34% against 34.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 240.90% this quarter before jumping 131.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $17.78 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.01 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.84 billion and $17.97 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.30% before jumping 0.30% in the following quarter.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wells Fargo & Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 0.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.68%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Company insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.53% of the shares at 71.59% float percentage. In total, 71.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 327.26 million shares (or 7.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.79 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 283.6 million shares, or about 6.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.08 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 116.54 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.55 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 87.37 million, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about 3.41 billion.