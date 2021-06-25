Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Stocks Rise 69.66% YTD; What Next For It?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s traded shares stood at 13.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.26, to imply a decrease of -1.37% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The SPCE share’s 52-week high remains $62.80, putting it -55.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.27. The company has a valuation of $9.83B, with an average of 15.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SPCE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.33.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

After registering a -1.37% downside in the last session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.65 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -1.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.88%, and 57.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.66%. Short interest in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) saw shorts transact 45.92 million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.00, implying a decrease of -34.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPCE has been trading -24.19% off suggested target high and 55.29% from its likely low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares are 58.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.00% against 25.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before jumping 17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,173.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $380k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.56 million.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. insiders hold 29.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.95% of the shares at 36.86% float percentage. In total, 25.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.48 million shares (or 4.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $351.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.41 million shares, or about 2.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $165.69 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.64 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $111.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.14 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 96.28 million.