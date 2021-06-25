Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK) Surged 339.50% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.23, to imply a decrease of -2.43% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The UONEK share’s 52-week high remains $6.49, putting it -24.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 84.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $345.81M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 912.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) trade information

After registering a -2.43% downside in the last session, Urban One Inc. (UONEK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.49 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -2.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.96%, and 48.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 347.01%. Short interest in Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 12.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UONEK has been trading -14.72% off suggested target high and -14.72% from its likely low.

Urban One Inc. (UONEK) estimates and forecasts

UONEK Dividends

Urban One Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Urban One Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s Major holders

Urban One Inc. insiders hold 48.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.34% of the shares at 48.96% float percentage. In total, 25.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Zazove Associates Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.47 million shares (or 6.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.83 million shares, or about 2.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.45 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Urban One Inc. (UONEK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 2.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.22 million, or 0.59% of the shares, all valued at about 0.53 million.