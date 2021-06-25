Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) Could Expand By 10.57 Percent Or More

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s traded shares stood at 8.85 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $123.42, to imply a decrease of -1.37% or -$1.72 in intraday trading. The UPST share’s 52-week high remains $191.89, putting it -55.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.61. The company has a valuation of $9.68B, with an average of 7.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UPST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

After registering a -1.37% downside in the last session, Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 134.50 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -1.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.29%, and -7.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 202.87%. Short interest in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw shorts transact 6.03 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $138.00, implying an increase of 10.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $101.00 and $190.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UPST has been trading -53.95% off suggested target high and 18.17% from its likely low.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Upstart Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares are 157.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 221.74% against 9.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 157.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $157.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $160.39 million.

UPST Dividends

Upstart Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Upstart Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s Major holders

Upstart Holdings Inc. insiders hold 20.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.25% of the shares at 70.43% float percentage. In total, 56.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Point, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.38 million shares (or 17.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.72 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VK Services, LLC with 5.25 million shares, or about 6.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $676.33 million.

We also have Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund holds roughly 0.57 million shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 71.19 million.