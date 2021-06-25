Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) Has Gained 578.57% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s traded shares stood at 121.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.75, to imply a decrease of -3.46% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The TRCH share’s 52-week high remains $10.88, putting it -129.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 95.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $594.41M, with an average of 171.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRCH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) trade information

After registering a -3.46% downside in the last session, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.88 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -3.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.04%, and 107.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 578.57%. Short interest in Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) saw shorts transact 15.37 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.70, implying a decrease of -75.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.70 and $2.70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRCH has been trading 43.16% off suggested target high and 43.16% from its likely low.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) estimates and forecasts

TRCH Dividends

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s Major holders

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. insiders hold 15.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.65% of the shares at 9.00% float percentage. In total, 7.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.19 million shares (or 3.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GMT Capital Corp with 1.09 million shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.22 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.71 million, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about 3.14 million.