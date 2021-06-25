Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Stock Gained 5.98% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s traded shares stood at 2.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.24, to imply an increase of 6.90% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The TMBR share’s 52-week high remains $3.65, putting it -194.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $49.49M, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TMBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

After registering a 6.90% upside in the last session, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2400 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 6.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.98%, and 5.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.89%. Short interest in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) saw shorts transact 4.22 million shares and set a 3.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 89.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMBR has been trading -867.74% off suggested target high and -867.74% from its likely low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 12.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.98% of the shares at 4.57% float percentage. In total, 3.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 87028.0 shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 87028.0 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44100.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 89523.0.