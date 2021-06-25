This Week’s -15.87% Loss In Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Taught Us Something New

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares stood at 4.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.73, to imply a decrease of -2.18% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The BTBT share’s 52-week high remains $33.00, putting it -390.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $346.93M, with an average of 3.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

After registering a -2.18% downside in the last session, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.99 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.87%, and -18.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.28%. Short interest in Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw shorts transact 1.42 million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bit Digital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc. insiders hold 23.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.99% of the shares at 3.89% float percentage. In total, 2.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of Nova Scotia / with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.88 million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds roughly 64785.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39019.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.33 million.