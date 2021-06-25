This Is A Time To Invest In Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.73, to imply an increase of 5.41% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The BYFC share’s 52-week high remains $4.05, putting it -48.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $142.81M, with an average of 3.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) trade information

After registering a 5.41% upside in the last session, Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.88 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.30%, and 19.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.57%. Short interest in Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 81.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BYFC has been trading -449.45% off suggested target high and -449.45% from its likely low.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) estimates and forecasts

BYFC Dividends

Broadway Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Broadway Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Major holders

Broadway Financial Corporation insiders hold 10.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.53% of the shares at 11.79% float percentage. In total, 10.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 5.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.55 million shares, or about 2.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.37 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 0.64 million.