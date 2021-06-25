This Is A Time To Build A Position In Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA)

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares stood at 1.81 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.15, to imply an increase of 2.80% or $0.52 in intraday trading. The UA share’s 52-week high remains $21.83, putting it -13.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.10. The company has a valuation of $8.42B, with an average of 3.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Under Armour Inc. (UA), translating to a mean rating of 3.50. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give UA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 3 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

After registering a 2.80% upside in the latest session, Under Armour Inc. (UA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.48 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 2.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.97%, and 3.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.20%. Short interest in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw shorts transact 27.85 million shares and set a 7.7 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.39, implying an increase of 24.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UA has been trading -87.99% off suggested target high and 63.45% from its likely low.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 116.10% this quarter before falling -76.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.43 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $707.64 million and $1.43 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.00% before dropping 0.00% in the following quarter.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Under Armour Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders hold 16.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.09% of the shares at 93.38% float percentage. In total, 78.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 23.53 million shares (or 10.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $434.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.0 million shares, or about 8.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $387.63 million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Under Armour Inc. (UA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 7.0 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $104.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.75 million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about 106.18 million.