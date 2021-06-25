There Has Been A 3.49% Incline For ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX). So What’s Next?

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.52, to imply an increase of 3.49% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The IBRX share’s 52-week high remains $45.42, putting it -212.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.03. The company has a valuation of $5.78B, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.33 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IBRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

After registering a 3.49% upside in the last session, ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.62 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.46%, and -7.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.93%. Short interest in ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) saw shorts transact 8.02 million shares and set a 6.52 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.00, implying an increase of 41.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IBRX has been trading -72.18% off suggested target high and -72.18% from its likely low.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 40.00% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -27.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.70% annually.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ImmunityBio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

ImmunityBio Inc. insiders hold 82.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.30% of the shares at 24.71% float percentage. In total, 4.30% institutions holds shares in the company.