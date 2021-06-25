The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Thursday – Up 44.03% From The Lows, What Happens Next

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.35, to imply a decrease of -1.42% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The SKIN share’s 52-week high remains $19.44, putting it -12.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.71. The company has a valuation of $2.19B, with an average of 3.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) trade information

After registering a -1.42% downside in the latest session, The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.85 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -1.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.78%, and 28.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.61%. Short interest in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) saw shorts transact 2.18 million shares and set a 2.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.63, implying an increase of 11.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKIN has been trading -38.33% off suggested target high and 7.78% from its likely low.

The Beauty Health Company (SKIN) estimates and forecasts

SKIN Dividends

The Beauty Health Company has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Beauty Health Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s Major holders

The Beauty Health Company insiders hold 8.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.26% of the shares at 62.67% float percentage. In total, 57.26% institutions holds shares in the company.