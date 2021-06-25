Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) -227.38% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.15, to imply an increase of 9.57% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The TAOP share’s 52-week high remains $16.86, putting it -227.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.93. The company has a valuation of $62.42M, with an average of 85040.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 906.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

After registering a 9.57% upside in the latest session, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.38 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 9.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -11.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.49%. Short interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 57.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAOP has been trading -133.01% off suggested target high and -133.01% from its likely low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -8.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -366.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.00% annually.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taoping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Taoping Inc. insiders hold 27.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.69% of the shares at 0.95% float percentage. In total, 0.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 43100.0 shares (or 0.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 22706.0 shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3739.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25649.0