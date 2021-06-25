Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $3.00.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s traded shares stood at 3.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.99, to imply an increase of 17.75% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The STRM share’s 52-week high remains $3.86, putting it -93.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $74.11M, with an average of 79460.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 144.33K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STRM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) trade information

After registering a 17.75% upside in the latest session, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2900 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 17.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.65%, and -11.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.33%. Short interest in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 4.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 27.64% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STRM has been trading -50.75% off suggested target high and -25.63% from its likely low.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.28 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -168.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

STRM Dividends

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Streamline Health Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s Major holders

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. insiders hold 14.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.08% of the shares at 52.87% float percentage. In total, 45.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tamarack Advisers, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.93 million shares (or 11.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with 3.97 million shares, or about 9.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.13 million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 1.59 million shares. This is just over 3.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.59 million, or 1.38% of the shares, all valued at about 1.2 million.