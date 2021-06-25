Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) Gain Of 59.81% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 32.53% – What Should You Do Now?

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s traded shares stood at 1.93 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.33, to imply a decrease of -0.37% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The STLA share’s 52-week high remains $21.39, putting it -5.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.17. The company has a valuation of $63.73B, with an average of 2.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Stellantis N.V. (STLA), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STLA a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the latest session, Stellantis N.V. (STLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.50 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.09%, and 8.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.53%. Short interest in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) saw shorts transact 10.62 million shares and set a 3.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.13, implying an increase of 15.75% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.21 and $31.01 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STLA has been trading -52.53% off suggested target high and 5.51% from its likely low.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stellantis N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares are 34.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 163.97% against 29.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $34.7 billion.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stellantis N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Stellantis N.V. insiders hold 27.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.46% of the shares at 74.81% float percentage. In total, 54.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bpifrance SA. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 192.7 million shares (or 12.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. with 107.82 million shares, or about 6.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.92 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital World Growth and Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stellantis N.V. (STLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 27.84 million shares. This is just over 1.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $424.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.37 million, or 1.55% of the shares, all valued at about 433.51 million.