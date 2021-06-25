Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) Could Expand By 74.0 Percent Or More

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s traded shares stood at 20.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 7.91% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The STAF share’s 52-week high remains $3.34, putting it -413.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $26.05M, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STAF a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.37.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) trade information

After registering a 7.91% upside in the last session, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7700 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 7.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.14%, and 16.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.54%. Short interest in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) saw shorts transact 1.52 million shares and set a 0.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 74.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STAF has been trading -284.62% off suggested target high and -284.62% from its likely low.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) shares are -27.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 112.71% against 16.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 162.70% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $51.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.27 million.

STAF Dividends

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 6.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF)’s Major holders

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. insiders hold 9.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.63% of the shares at 8.39% float percentage. In total, 7.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.15 million shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.