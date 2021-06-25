Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ): Can A Stock Be Up 12.18% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s traded shares stood at 2.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $239.77, to imply a decrease of -1.79% or -$4.38 in intraday trading. The SQ share’s 52-week high remains $283.19, putting it -18.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $101.22. The company has a valuation of $110.75B, with an average of 8.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Square Inc. (SQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 44 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 23 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

After registering a -1.79% downside in the latest session, Square Inc. (SQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 248.90 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.40%, and 12.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.18%. Short interest in Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) saw shorts transact 31.25 million shares and set a 2.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $277.41, implying an increase of 13.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $175.00 and $380.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQ has been trading -58.49% off suggested target high and 27.01% from its likely low.

Square Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Square Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Square Inc. (SQ) shares are 1.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.57% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 14.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 110.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $4.99 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 30 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.07 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -45.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 56.41% annually.

SQ Dividends

Square Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Square Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

Square Inc. insiders hold 1.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.03% of the shares at 74.96% float percentage. In total, 74.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 28.47 million shares (or 7.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.57 million shares, or about 6.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.58 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Square Inc. (SQ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10.99 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.49 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.52 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 1.25 billion.