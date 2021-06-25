Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Is Up 10.50% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares stood at 3.89 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.66, to imply an increase of 1.52% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SWN share’s 52-week high remains $5.85, putting it -3.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.18. The company has a valuation of $3.85B, with an average of 14.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SWN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

After registering a 1.52% upside in the latest session, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.73 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.50%, and 8.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 87.25%. Short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw shorts transact 34.36 million shares and set a 2.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.85, implying an increase of 3.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWN has been trading -41.34% off suggested target high and 47.0% from its likely low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southwestern Energy Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are 68.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 176.32% against 2.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 70.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $873.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $891.91 million.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Southwestern Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders hold 0.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.23% of the shares at 91.90% float percentage. In total, 91.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 105.94 million shares (or 15.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $492.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 91.84 million shares, or about 13.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $427.05 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 50.36 million shares. This is just over 7.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $189.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43.46 million, or 6.42% of the shares, all valued at about 224.67 million.