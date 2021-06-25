Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) Surged 3.10% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s traded shares stood at 4.18 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.74, to imply a decrease of -1.06% or -$0.47 in intraday trading. The WORK share’s 52-week high remains $44.99, putting it -2.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.09. The company has a valuation of $26.09B, with an average of 3.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WORK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

After registering a -1.06% downside in the latest session, Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.59 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.65%, and 2.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.66%. Short interest in Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw shorts transact 42.14 million shares and set a 9.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.00, implying an increase of 2.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $46.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WORK has been trading -5.17% off suggested target high and 1.69% from its likely low.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Slack Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) shares are 3.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 466.67% against 9.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $289.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $311.17 million.

WORK Dividends

Slack Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Slack Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Slack Technologies Inc. insiders hold 1.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.63% of the shares at 77.45% float percentage. In total, 76.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 43.81 million shares (or 8.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.78 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.94 million shares, or about 5.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.14 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.43 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $545.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.69 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 434.5 million.