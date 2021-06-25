Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) After -14.25% Decline From High?

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $426.00, to imply an increase of 0.57% or $2.42 in intraday trading. The ROKU share’s 52-week high remains $486.72, putting it -14.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $112.11. The company has a valuation of $53.63B, with an average of 6.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Roku Inc. (ROKU), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ROKU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 21 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) trade information

After registering a 0.57% upside in the latest session, Roku Inc. (ROKU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 431.98 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 0.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.23%, and 22.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.58%. Short interest in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) saw shorts transact 3.56 million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $473.18, implying an increase of 9.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $300.00 and $650.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROKU has been trading -52.58% off suggested target high and 29.58% from its likely low.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roku Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares are 19.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 364.29% against 5.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 134.30% this quarter before falling -344.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $617.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $642.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $315.43 million and $367.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 95.80% before jumping 74.70% in the following quarter.

ROKU Dividends

Roku Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roku Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s Major holders

Roku Inc. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.64% of the shares at 69.79% float percentage. In total, 69.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.6 million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.62 million shares, or about 6.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.48 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roku Inc. (ROKU) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3.51 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.13 million, or 2.72% of the shares, all valued at about 1.02 billion.