Should Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) Rally After -45.95% Drop From High?

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s traded shares stood at 4.15 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.70, to imply an increase of 17.83% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The STRR share’s 52-week high remains $5.40, putting it -45.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.26. The company has a valuation of $16.17M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 197.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STRR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) trade information

After registering a 17.83% upside in the latest session, Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.70 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 17.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.36%, and 14.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.53%. Short interest in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 32.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $5.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STRR has been trading -48.65% off suggested target high and -48.65% from its likely low.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $25.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.82 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.05 million and $30.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 179.80% before dropping -11.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -20.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.00% annually.

STRR Dividends

Star Equity Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Star Equity Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s Major holders

Star Equity Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.22% of the shares at 11.04% float percentage. In total, 10.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 2.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.12 million shares, or about 2.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.38 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 2.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 63587.0, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.