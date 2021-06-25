Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS): Is This The Time To Buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s traded shares stood at 17.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.61, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SENS share’s 52-week high remains $5.56, putting it -54.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 90.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $1.62B, with an average of 47.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SENS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside in the last session, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.79 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.28%, and 94.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 314.09%. Short interest in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) saw shorts transact 76.95 million shares and set a 6.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.33, implying a decrease of -54.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.80 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SENS has been trading -10.8% off suggested target high and 77.84% from its likely low.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Senseonics Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares are 739.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.90% against 13.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 179.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.49 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.10% annually.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Senseonics Holdings Inc. insiders hold 10.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.19% of the shares at 18.15% float percentage. In total, 16.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.45 million shares (or 2.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Delphi Management Partners VIII, L.L.C. with 9.85 million shares, or about 2.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.68 million shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.21 million, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 11.13 million.