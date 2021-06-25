Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Thursday’s Performance: Up 44.7% From The Lows, Now What?

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares stood at 3.64 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $126.39, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$1.33 in intraday trading. The PDD share’s 52-week high remains $212.60, putting it -68.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $69.89. The company has a valuation of $161.04B, with an average of 6.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 41 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PDD a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the latest session, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 130.47 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.53%, and -2.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.11%. Short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw shorts transact 23.97 million shares and set a 3.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1062.43, implying an increase of 88.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $677.72 and $1412.99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PDD has been trading -1017.96% off suggested target high and -436.21% from its likely low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinduoduo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are -8.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 79.35% against 17.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2,300.00% this quarter before falling -440.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 95.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $4.09 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.65 billion.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pinduoduo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.63% of the shares at 28.67% float percentage. In total, 28.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.87 million shares (or 2.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.73 million shares, or about 1.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.37 billion.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF holds roughly 4.33 million shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $540.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.9 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 645.59 million.