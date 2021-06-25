Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Could See A -16.89% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s traded shares stood at 3.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.81, to imply a decrease of -3.99% or -$1.03 in intraday trading. The OTLY share’s 52-week high remains $29.00, putting it -16.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.99. The company has a valuation of $15.10B, with an average of 2.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) trade information

After registering a -3.99% downside in the last session, Oatly Group AB (OTLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.73 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -3.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.18%, and 17.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.82%. Short interest in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) saw shorts transact 4.08 million shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.46, implying an increase of 18.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTLY has been trading -41.07% off suggested target high and 3.26% from its likely low.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) estimates and forecasts

OTLY Dividends

Oatly Group AB has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oatly Group AB has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s Major holders

Oatly Group AB insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.13% of the shares at 0.13% float percentage. In total, 0.13% institutions holds shares in the company.