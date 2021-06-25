Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Is 77.16% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s traded shares stood at 1.76 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.08, to imply a decrease of -13.77% or -$3.85 in intraday trading. The OMP share’s 52-week high remains $35.70, putting it -48.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.50. The company has a valuation of $1.29B, with an average of 0.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 217.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OMP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) trade information

After registering a -13.77% downside in the latest session, Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.74 this Thursday, 06/24/21, dropping -13.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.51%, and 18.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 138.11%. Short interest in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw shorts transact 0.5 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.40, implying a decrease of -7.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OMP has been trading 0.33% off suggested target high and 21.1% from its likely low.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oasis Midstream Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) shares are 128.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 435.71% against 3.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 121.90% this quarter before falling -1.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $92.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $66.06 million and $84.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 40.50% before jumping 11.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -83.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.65% annually.

OMP Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners LP has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 2.16, with the share yield ticking at 7.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)’s Major holders

Oasis Midstream Partners LP insiders hold 26.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.06% of the shares at 9.64% float percentage. In total, 7.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 3.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 0.6 million shares, or about 3.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.52 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF and LoCorr Spectrum Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF holds roughly 1.42 million shares. This is just over 7.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31319.0, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 0.7 million.