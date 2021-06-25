Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) – Marketing Sentinel
Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s traded shares stood at 73.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.36, to imply an increase of 31.05% or $1.27 in intraday trading. The DBGI share’s 52-week high remains $5.10, putting it 4.85% up since that peak but still an impressive 47.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.80. The company has a valuation of $56.24M, with an average of 2.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) trade information

After registering a 31.05% upside in the last session, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.47 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 31.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 60.96%, and 72.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.65%. Short interest in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) saw shorts transact 46480.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) estimates and forecasts

DBGI Dividends

Digital Brands Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Brands Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s Major holders

Digital Brands Group Inc. insiders hold 53.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.

