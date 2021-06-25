Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply an increase of 2.99% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The NBRV share’s 52-week high remains $11.50, putting it -733.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $71.26M, with an average of 1.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NBRV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.32.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

After registering a 2.99% upside in the last session, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3800 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.43%, and -6.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.98%. Short interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw shorts transact 3.05 million shares and set a 0.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 77.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBRV has been trading -334.78% off suggested target high and -334.78% from its likely low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nabriva Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares are -47.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.23% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 77.10% this quarter before jumping 68.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 482.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.98 million.

NBRV Dividends

Nabriva Therapeutics plc has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Nabriva Therapeutics plc insiders hold 1.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.64% of the shares at 8.74% float percentage. In total, 8.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 3.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 0.43 million shares, or about 1.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.71 million.

We also have SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and Fidelity Advisor Series Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds roughly 85936.0 shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23635.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 42070.0.