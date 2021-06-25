MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Up 81.62% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 194.26% – Here’s What You Need To Do

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s traded shares stood at 5.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.18, to imply an increase of 8.13% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The MOSY share’s 52-week high remains $10.75, putting it -49.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $61.89M, with an average of 2.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) trade information

After registering a 8.13% upside in the last session, MoSys Inc. (MOSY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.18 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 8.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.63%, and 62.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 194.26%. Short interest in MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw shorts transact 0.96 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 64.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOSY has been trading -178.55% off suggested target high and -178.55% from its likely low.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.21 million and $4.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.60% before dropping -31.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 58.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -10.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

MOSY Dividends

MoSys Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MoSys Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY)’s Major holders

MoSys Inc. insiders hold 2.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.02% of the shares at 17.40% float percentage. In total, 17.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 2.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 72993.0 shares, or about 1.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MoSys Inc. (MOSY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 55607.0 shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19875.0, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 76717.0.