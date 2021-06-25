Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Stock Jumping 8.30% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s traded shares stood at 6.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.01, to imply an increase of 2.88% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The M share’s 52-week high remains $22.30, putting it -11.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.57. The company has a valuation of $6.21B, with an average of 14.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Macy’s Inc. (M), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give M a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

After registering a 2.88% upside in the latest session, Macy’s Inc. (M) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.31 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.28%, and 8.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.89%. Short interest in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) saw shorts transact 41.61 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.11, implying a decrease of -4.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, M has been trading -34.93% off suggested target high and 30.03% from its likely low.

Macy’s Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 116.00% this quarter before jumping 94.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $4.96 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.73 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -43.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -836.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.82% annually.

M Dividends

Macy’s Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Macy’s Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Macy’s Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.82% of the shares at 83.93% float percentage. In total, 83.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45.65 million shares (or 14.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $739.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32.58 million shares, or about 10.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $527.53 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Macy’s Inc. (M) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 19.57 million shares. This is just over 6.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $357.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.79 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 142.34 million.