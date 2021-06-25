Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) Stocks Fall -36.80% YTD; What Next For It?

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.15, to imply an increase of 9.84% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The ZEV share’s 52-week high remains $17.36, putting it -89.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.84. The company has a valuation of $632.50M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 715.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) trade information

After registering a 9.84% upside in the latest session, Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.30 this Thursday, 06/24/21, jumping 9.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.47%, and 3.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.80%. Short interest in Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) saw shorts transact 1.88 million shares and set a 3.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.60, implying an increase of 37.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZEV has been trading -85.79% off suggested target high and -31.15% from its likely low.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (ZEV) estimates and forecasts

ZEV Dividends

Lightning eMotors Inc. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lightning eMotors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)’s Major holders

Lightning eMotors Inc. insiders hold 54.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.65% of the shares at 8.11% float percentage. In total, 3.65% institutions holds shares in the company.